Atlético Madrid have formally accused Barcelona of making an improper approach for Julián Álvarez (26) and are threatening to file a complaint with FIFA’s sporting justice bodies, according to Cadena Cope, with Los Colchoneros claiming that Barcelona held negotiations with the Argentine forward without Atlético’s knowledge or consent. The accusation centres on the allegation that contact was made directly with Álvarez – a player under contract until 30 June 2030 – in breach of FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético publicly escalated their language on 29 May, accusing Barcelona of a months-long “campaign of acoso y derribo” designed to unsettle Álvarez and manufacture public pressure on the club to sell. The FIFA complaint threat represents the next step in that escalation, moving the dispute from rhetorical to procedural.

What the tapping-up allegation actually involves

Under FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, clubs are prohibited from approaching a player under contract at another club without first obtaining written permission from the employing club. Atlético’s complaint, if formally filed, would rest on the claim that Barcelona entered discussions with Álvarez or his representatives without that authorisation – what English football typically calls a tap-up, and what FIFA regulations classify as an inducement to breach contract.

The distinction worth drawing here is between a complaint threatened and a complaint filed. Atlético have indicated they will take the matter to FIFA but have not confirmed that documentation has been submitted. That gap matters: the threat itself functions as a public and legal signal, putting Barcelona on notice and creating a paper trail, regardless of whether proceedings are formally opened. Atlético are also citing Álvarez’s own public comments expressing a desire to leave as evidence that something – some form of contact – preceded that statement, a sequence the club insists did not arise in a vacuum.

The Griezmann case looms over all of this. Diario AS report that Atlético sources explicitly referenced Barcelona’s alleged conduct before Antoine Griezmann’s 2019 departure – specifically claims that Barcelona promised commissions to Griezmann’s sister, other family members, and the player himself – as a pattern they now consider to be repeating itself with Álvarez. That precedent is cited not merely as grievance but as evidence of systemic behaviour.

Barcelona’s position and the contact that prompted the accusation

Barcelona’s public posture has been to dispute Atlético’s characterisation of events. As reported by Football Espana, the Blaugrana have contested Atlético’s claim that no formal offer was made, asserting that a €100m proposal was transmitted and received. That counter-claim, if accurate, changes the framing considerably: it would mean the clubs have been in some form of exchange, even if Atlético reject the characterisation of it as a formal, protocol-compliant approach.

Atlético’s position remains that they have received no official offer through proper channels and that there has been no direct club-to-club negotiation. The distinction the club is drawing – and it is a meaningful one – is between unsolicited leaks, media pressure, and indirect contact on one side, and a legitimate, permission-based approach on the other. Whether Barcelona can demonstrate that their contact followed the correct sequence is precisely what a FIFA process would examine.

Atlético’s contractual position and the €500m clause

Álvarez’s contract includes a reported €500m release clause, a figure that exists precisely to make unauthorised departures legally and financially prohibitive. Football Espana has reported on Barcelona’s pursuit of Álvarez in the context of that clause, which no club – including Real Madrid, whose reported €150m bid was rejected – has come close to meeting. Atlético’s strategic use of the FIFA complaint route is not simply a legal reflex; it is a negotiating instrument. By escalating to governing-body level, Los Rojiblancos signal that they are not sellers at any price below their own terms, and that any club attempting to circumvent that through player-side pressure will face institutional consequences.

Enrique Cerezo and the Atlético board have been consistent throughout this saga: Álvarez is not for sale on terms other than their own, and the club will use every available mechanism to enforce that position.

What this means for the Álvarez saga

The FIFA complaint threat makes a short-term resolution significantly less likely. For Barcelona to re-engage productively, they would need to either demonstrate that their prior contact complied with regulations or accept that any future approach must be channelled exclusively through Atlético. Neither path is straightforward given the institutional acrimony now on the record.

Álvarez’s own stated preference for a move to the Blaugrana adds a further layer of tension. A player publicly pushing to leave while his club files a complaint against the destination club creates precisely the kind of three-way deadlock that tends to drag transfer sagas into late August and beyond. The institutional conflict between Atlético and Barcelona is now running parallel to, and arguably competing with, the player’s own wishes – and those two forces are pulling in opposite directions.

The next meaningful development will be whether FIFA formally acknowledges receipt of a complaint and opens an admissibility review, whether Barcelona respond publicly to the tapping-up allegation with documentation of their own, or whether Álvarez himself makes a further statement that forces either club to clarify their position before the window closes.