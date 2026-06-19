Real Madrid have cooled their pursuit of Julián Álvarez (26) while Barcelona continue to maintain daily contact with the Argentine striker’s camp, according to Fabrizio Romano. The shift in Madrid’s posture represents a notable change in a saga that had briefly threatened to turn into an all-out war between the two clubs, with Los Blancos having gone as far as lodging a formal €150m bid that Atlético Madrid rejected outright – pointing instead to the player’s €500 million release clause.

Before Romano’s update, the story had been building considerable momentum on both sides. As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético had dismissed Real Madrid’s €150m approach with little ceremony, with Los Colchoneros president Enrique Cerezo publicly reiterating that no deal would progress below the full clause figure. Barcelona, meanwhile, had been pushing persistently throughout the window, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Álvarez’s camp had communicated the Blaugrana as the player’s preferred destination.

Real Madrid cool Julián Álvarez pursuit

Romano’s report indicates that Real Madrid’s interest has not been abandoned entirely but has demonstrably cooled – a meaningful distinction in a saga where the club had appeared willing to escalate. The gap between their €150m offer and Atlético’s €500m clause was always the central problem, and with Los Rojiblancos showing no appetite to negotiate below that threshold, a path to a deal was never obvious.

Álvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, had already added to the ambiguity by stating he had “no knowledge” of the reported Real Madrid approach, which led some Spanish outlets to characterise the bid as a possible phantom move – a description that looks more credible now that Madrid have stepped back. Whether this was a genuine pursuit stalled by Atlético’s intransigence or an opportunistic probe designed to test the market around Florentino Pérez’s post-re-election galáctico strategy, the practical outcome is the same: Real Madrid are no longer the pressing party in this saga. Attention in the Bernabéu’s summer window will likely refocus elsewhere, with targets such as Michael Olise representing a more tractable negotiation.

Barcelona maintain daily contact with Álvarez camp

While Madrid have stepped back, Barcelona’s pursuit has remained active, with daily contact between the club and Álvarez’s representatives signalling a level of intent that goes beyond exploratory interest. The Blaugrana have been working on this signing with a long-term horizon – Álvarez is the identified solution to their search for a No. 9 to eventually succeed Robert Lewandowski, and internal planning has continued even as the structural obstacle of Atlético’s release clause has not shifted.

The nature of that daily contact matters. It suggests Barcelona are managing the relationship carefully, keeping Álvarez’s camp engaged without yet being in a position to lodge a formal offer anywhere near the €500m clause figure. Their LaLiga salary-cap constraints make a clause-triggering bid a near-impossibility in a single window, which means any eventual deal would require Atlético to move from their current public position – something Cerezo has given no indication of considering.

Atletico Madrid’s stance remains the defining factor

Real Madrid cooling their interest does not materially alter Atlético’s leverage, though it does remove the competitive pressure that a two-club bidding dynamic might theoretically have generated. With only one serious suitor now actively pursuing the player, Atlético face less urgency to engage – and Cerezo’s public stance leaves no room for the club to be seen to soften without losing face.

Whether the situation changes depends on Atlético’s own reading of events. Reports elsewhere have suggested movement behind the scenes – separate reporting has indicated Atlético may have reached a closed agreement on an Álvarez sale – though the terms and destination in that account differ substantially from the Barcelona track Romano is now describing. Until those threads are reconciled, the €500m clause remains the structural reality that governs everything.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

The next meaningful development in this saga will be whether Barcelona can shift from daily contact to a formal offer, and whether that offer is structured in a way that gives Atlético a genuine reason to engage rather than repeat Cerezo’s public line. Real Madrid stepping back reduces the sense of external urgency, which may lead Atlético to feel even less pressure to move quickly. Whether Álvarez himself chooses to escalate – and whether that changes Atlético’s calculus at all – remains the question the saga is building toward.