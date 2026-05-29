Real Madrid may not have a president in place currently, but they have decided on their next direction. For a number of weeks it has been widely reported that Benfica manager Jose Mourinho will return to the club, but it seems that it is now legally binding.

Mourinho has a contract at Benfica for a further year, and did have a release clause for just €3m in his contract, but it had to be activated by the 25th of May. Now the latest is that it could cost Los Blancos as much as €15m to buy him out of his contract in Lisbon. For his part, Mourinho is keen to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, despite being offered a new contract with Benfica.

Mourinho puts pen to paper on Real Madrid deal

Despite the fact that incumbent President Florentino Perez is in the election process, Mourinho has signed a contract until 2029 with Los Blancos, as per The Athletic. Perez is the heavy favourite to beat rival Enrique Riquelme in the elections that will take place on the 7th of June, although it is not yet clear if there is a getout clause should Riquelme end up victorious. The Portuguese coach will be presented the following day if Perez is declared the winner, and The Athletic say that they are already working on his backroom staff.

Who will be part of Mourinho’s coaching staff?

In terms of who could arrive with him, multiple reports assure that Mourinho is keen to have a former player amongst his staff in order to act as a bridge between the coaches and the dressing room. Their task would also involve resolving disagreements between the players. Current assistants at Benfica Joao Tralhao and Pedro Machado are expected to move with him, as are fitness coach Antonio Dias and analyst Roberto Merella.