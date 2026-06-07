Real Madrid linked with Bayern winger Michael Olise in fresh report

Real Madrid are being linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, according to a fresh report from ESPN, with president Florentino Pérez reportedly identifying the France international as his primary attacking target this summer.

The report lands against the backdrop of Madrid’s presidential election, with Pérez having publicly promised a record club investment in a new signing if he is confirmed in office. Spanish and British outlets have widely identified Olise as the player behind that pledge.

Real Madrid linked with Michael Olise

ESPN report that Olise is Pérez’s number one summer target, with the Madrid president prepared to sanction a bid in the region of €150m–€165m – a figure that would eclipse Los Blancos’ current transfer record. Analyst Nedum Onuoha is cited in the piece offering the view that Bayern remains the best destination for Olise despite the speculation.

The obstacle is significant. Olise signed a contract at the Allianz Arena running until June 2029, and crucially that deal contains no release clause, leaving Bayern in complete control of any negotiation. Christian Falk and Fabrizio Romano have both reported that Bayern consider Olise unsellable and have no intention of entertaining offers, regardless of the fee involved.

Can Real Madrid sign Olise?

Pérez told Spanish television programme Horizonte that he would make the largest single investment in Real Madrid’s history – at least €150m – on Tuesday if re-elected, while insisting the target is not a Premier League player. As reported previously on Football Espana, Olise features prominently among the attacking reinforcements Pérez has been lining up ahead of the vote.

Madrid have also been reported to be planning to move quickly on transfers immediately after the election result. Whether a formal offer for Olise follows will depend on Bayern’s willingness to even open talks, which at present appears highly unlikely given their public position.

Olise’s form at Bayern Munich

Olise, 23, joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous wide forwards. His performance in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Bernabéu in particular is reported to have pushed him to the top of Pérez’s wishlist. Manchester City and Liverpool have also been credited with interest, with Liverpool tracking him as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.