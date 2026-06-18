Florentino Pérez is willing to spend over €200m to sign Michael Olise (23) from Bayern Munich this summer, with the Real Madrid president personally driving the pursuit, according to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The figure pushes beyond the €160–165m range that had been circulating in prior German and Spanish reporting, and it lands directly against the most significant obstacle in this saga: Bayern’s repeated, public insistence that Olise will not be sold at any price.

As Football Espana covered earlier this month, Madrid’s interest in Olise intensified following his Champions League performances against Los Blancos, with Pérez subsequently indicating he was prepared to make the biggest fee Real Madrid have ever paid for a player – at least €150m – to a Champions League club, a figure widely interpreted as referring to Bayern. Bild had described early reports of a €160m approach as an “absurd wild rumour,” while Christian Falk and CF Bayern Insider later suggested Madrid were preparing an opening offer in the €160–165m band. Jose Felix Diaz’s report now places the ceiling meaningfully higher than any previous figure in the public domain.

Florentino Pérez personally backing Michael Olise move

Diaz’s reporting frames this as a matter of direct presidential involvement rather than a general transfer department inquiry, which carries its own significance. Pérez had already signalled his transfer intentions ahead of his re-election, with Olise understood to be the marquee attacking target in a broader galáctico renewal strategy. A figure exceeding €200m would represent a club record by a substantial margin and would approach the all-time world record for a winger, contextualising why German sources have treated prior estimates with scepticism – the numbers have only moved in one direction since the story first emerged.

The personal backing angle matters in how Madrid typically operate. When Pérez is reported to be directly invested in a specific signing rather than delegating to the sporting department, the club’s negotiating posture tends to be more aggressive and less conditional on a player’s willingness to force a move. Whether that dynamic applies here will depend heavily on Olise’s own position, which as of current reporting shows no sign of active agitation for an exit.

Bayern Munich’s position remains the central obstacle

Olise signed for Bayern in summer 2025 on a contract running until 2029 with no release clause, a structure that was designed precisely to prevent this kind of approach from gaining straightforward traction. Sporting director Max Eberl told Sport Bild they were “not giving that a second thought” regarding a sale, while CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen reinforced the unsellable label publicly. Most unambiguously, honorary president Uli Hoeneß stated – relayed by Fabrizio Romano among others – that Olise would not be sold “not even for €200 million,” arguing that holding a larger cash balance is worthless if Bayern “play worse football every Saturday because of that.”

With Hoeneß having essentially named the figure that Madrid are now reported to be willing to reach, Bayern’s public position and the new report are now in direct conflict. That does not make a deal impossible – clubs regularly shift from “unsellable” to active negotiations when formal bids arrive – but it does mean Madrid would need to break through a wall of institutional resistance rather than simply outbid a reluctant seller.

What this means for Real Madrid’s summer transfer window

Pérez is operating in the context of a presidential re-election cycle that has amplified the galáctico framing around this summer’s business. Madrid have already moved on free agent arrivals, but Olise would represent a categorically different financial commitment – one that would consume a significant portion of any transfer budget and make parallel record-level spending elsewhere extremely difficult. Whether the €200m+ figure reflects a genuine opening position or Pérez’s absolute ceiling is not clear from Jose Felix Diaz’s report, and that distinction matters considerably for how Bayern’s board would respond to any formal approach.

What next for Real Madrid and Michael Olise?

The next meaningful development will be whether Madrid move from reported willingness to a formal written offer, and whether that offer is sufficient to shift Bayern’s position from public defiance to private negotiation. Equally critical is Olise’s own stance: current reporting from Germany suggests he is settled in Munich and not seeking an exit, which means any deal would require Bayern to be persuaded by the fee alone rather than by a player pushing for the move. Until one of those two conditions changes, this remains a saga defined by escalating figures on one side and institutional resistance on the other.