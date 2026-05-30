Real Madrid are involved in a shock election process this week, after Florentino Perez called a surprise vote on his future in response to criticism over his leadership over the past two years. It was expected that he would go unchallenged, but Enrique Riquelme has emerged as a surprise candidate, and the two will face off in the polls on the 7th of June.

The elections have somewhat delayed Real Madrid’s planning for the summer. After Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed he would not be continuing in the job before the final game of the season, Los Blancos have not announced his replacement. Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year contract, but the inability to complete the deal sooner has increased the cost of the deal. Perez is the heavy favourite to win the elections though, and if that is the case, Mourino will be confirmed as the new manager shortly after.

Real Madrid to announce first signing after elections

As will their first signing of the summer. Diario AS report that Real Madrid will execute their buyback option of €9m on Nico Paz from Como. The Argentina international, named this season’s Serie A midfielder of the year, has been heavily linked with a return, and AS say it will be announced as soon as the elections are over, regardless of who wins them. Los Blancos have been in regular touch with him, informing Paz of their plans.

Florentino Perez promises more signings

Presidential candidate Riquelme has promised that he already has two international stars ready to sign for Los Blancos if he should win, while Perez declared this week that ‘the signings will come, as they always have.’ Real Madrid are expected to move for a midfielder and a centre-back, but beyond that, there appears to be little certainty on their next additions. Endrick Felipe will also return from his loan move to Olympique Lyon.