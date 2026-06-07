Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly battling over two transfer targets

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly targeting the same two players this summer, with both clubs understood to be pursuing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella ahead of the 2026/27 season. The report comes from Barça Universal, citing sources across Spanish football media.

The rivalry between the two clubs has already been sharpened this summer by the ongoing dispute over Julian Alvarez, with Los Colchoneros publicly rejecting Barcelona’s advances for their striker.

Bernardo Silva targeted by both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Silva’s contract with Manchester City expires on June 30, 2026, making the Portuguese international one of the more significant free agents on the market. Barça Universal report that Atletico had appeared the frontrunners for his signature in recent months, but that Barcelona have closed the gap in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old has been linked with Barcelona on multiple occasions in previous windows, with the Catalans’ financial constraints repeatedly blocking a move. Silva has indicated he will delay a decision on his next club until after the World Cup with Portugal, which gives Barcelona additional time to assess their economic position and structure any potential deal around outgoing transfers and La Liga registration requirements.

Marc Cucurella also on both clubs’ radars

The second point of overlap is Cucurella, the Spanish left-back who joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2028, meaning Chelsea would command a fee, complicating matters for both interested parties given the outlay the London club made to sign him.

For Atletico, Cucurella represents a direct solution to strengthening their left flank. Barcelona’s case, however, carries a sentimental and logistical dimension: the 26-year-old came through La Masía and has maintained ties with the club throughout his career. Any move to the Blaugrana would nonetheless depend on the broader shape of Hansi Flick’s defensive rebuild, with significant changes expected at the back this window.

Context: a wider rivalry shaping both clubs’ summers

The shared pursuit of Silva and Cucurella sits within a broader transfer-market clash between the two sides. Barcelona have disputed Atletico’s claim that no €100m offer for Alvarez was received, and Atletico have been forthright in their public position on the matter. Atletico have invested heavily in their squad in recent windows and currently hold a financial advantage over the Catalans, who remain subject to La Liga’s spending controls. How the Alvarez situation resolves is likely to influence how aggressively each club pursues the remaining targets.