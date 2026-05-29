Atletico Madrid have denied that Barcelona have opened negotiations for star striker Julian Alvarez. The Argentina forward is reportedly one of the Blaugrana’s priorities for the summer transfer window, and on Friday there were widespread reports that they had submitted an offer for Alvarez.

The Catalan side, after reaching an agreement for Anthony Gordon this week, have now turned their attentions to Alvarez, who has seemingly told Atletico that he is keen to leave this summer, and would prioritise a switch to Barcelona. On Friday, a wide variety of outlets and journalists reported that Barcelona had made a €100m opening offer for Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid deny Barcelona offer

These reports have been denied by Atletico Madrid in the subsequent hours. On Friday afternoon, Marca released direct comment from Los Colchoneros on the story, denying that there has been any offer for Alvarez. Having previously manifested their frustration at the constant stories surrounding Alvarez, they classify the latest reports as ‘just another lie’. They go on to assure that Alvarez is not for sale, that he has a contract until 2030, and that his release clause is €500m.

🚨 BREAKING: Atlético de Madrid are NOT interested in the €100m offer for Julián Álvarez. FC Barcelona are willing to present a counteroffer of €135m with variables. [@verobrunati] pic.twitter.com/m7SOUp5N94 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2026

Atletico captain Koke: ‘You’ve been selling him since he arrived’

Meanwhile captain Koke Resurreccion also moved to calm talk of a move for Alvarez on Thursday night.

“I’ve been in Menorca with my phone off, with my wife, after a very intense year with many matches and many stories, and I’ve disconnected from my phone. I don’t know about any meetings; the only thing I know is that Julian is an Atletico Madrid player, he has a contract until 2030 and a release clause of many millions. That’s all I can tell you,” he told Marca, during a La Liga event.

“Julian, as I told you before, he’s an Atletico Madrid player. He’s a lad who’s giving his all; he’s been at the club for two years. Ever since he arrived, everyone’s been trying to sell him to Barcelona, ​​and to the other side, and to the other side. And right now, he’s an Atletico player until he comes out and says otherwise.

Simeone and Alvarez comments have sewn seeds of doubt over future

Although Alvarez has in recent months said he is happy at Atletico Madrid, his comments have also sewn seeds of doubt over his future. On two occasions, he has refused to confirm that he will be at the Metropolitano next season, while manager Diego Simeone remarked that ‘he will have made up his mind’ on his future, as the LaLiga campaign came to an end.