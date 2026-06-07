Atletico Madrid preparing ‘painful sale’ as summer plans take shape

Atletico Madrid are bracing for a difficult summer of squad restructuring, with sporting director Mateu Alemany preparing what Sport describe as a ‘painful sale’ as he looks to reshape Los Colchoneros’ defence. The Catalan outlet reports that Alemany must offload players before bringing in targets – with club captain José María Giménez among those who could be moved on.

The backdrop is a troubled defensive campaign. Atletico conceded 81 goals across all competitions last season – 44 in La Liga alone – and Alemany has identified the backline as the priority area for investment, with Cuti Romero understood to be his top defensive target. As previously reported, Alemany has shown a willingness to sanction major departures to fund the rebuild he has in mind.

Lenglet and Giménez the likeliest exits

Sport report that only three of Atletico’s five senior centre-backs have guaranteed continuity heading into next season. David Hancko and Marc Pubill are expected to start, with Robin Le Normand pencilled in as a rotation option, leaving Clément Lenglet and Giménez as the two most likely to depart.

Lenglet’s exit is framed as the more straightforward of the two – the French defender (acquired for just €3m) has struggled after a promising first loan season, with a series of errors undermining his standing at the club. A sale that represents a reasonable return on that modest outlay would suit Alemany.

Giménez’s situation is more complicated. The Uruguayan captain remains a genuine cult figure among Atletico supporters, but his form has dipped due to injuries and, when fit, Diego Simeone has regularly preferred other options. Sport note that Madrid press have reported friction between Giménez and Simeone, meaning that if a significant offer arrives, Los Colchoneros would give it serious consideration.

What does this mean for Atletico’s summer?

Alemany is understood to have an ambitious incoming agenda – Atletico have already opened talks over at least one midfield addition – and funding that operation depends heavily on clearing wages and generating transfer income from the defensive surplus. Selling a club icon like Giménez would be the most painful route to that end, but it seems likely to be on the table if the right bid arrives before the window closes on August 31.