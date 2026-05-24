Real Madrid are planning to sign a new midfielder in the summer, as they seek to finally fill the void left by the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. A number of players have already been considered by the club’s sporting department, although the final decision will be made by incoming head coach Jose Mourinho.

According to recent reports, Mourinho has already started having his say on Real Madrid’s transfer plans. He’s agreed with the club’s decision to move for a new centre-back and midfielder, and in regards to the latter, he has already made his case for at least two candidates – one of those is Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, while he has also recommended Sporting CP and Denmark star Mortem Hjulmand.

A move to La Liga could be on the cards for Hjulmand, who is also wanted by Atleti. But in regards to Real Madrid, their interest has been acknowledged by Sporting president Rui Borges, as per Cadena SER.

“I see it as something natural, especially considering the great player he is and the great seasons he has had at Sporting. He is a player who plays many games a year. His quality is evident to everyone. I’m not surprised at all that Real Madrid or another club want him.”

Is Hjulmand the answer to Real Madrid’s midfield woes?

Hjulmand is not an exact fit to either Kroos or Modric, so in terms of profile, he would not be natural successor. However, he would bring leadership into a group has been lacking in the last 12 months, given that he is currently club captain at Sporting.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do make a move towards Hjulmand. Denmark aren’t at this summer’s World Cup, so there will be chances to make early inroads towards a possible deal with Sporting over the coming weeks.