Barcelona have been keen to up their game in the transfer market in recent years when it comes to emerging young talents. Since Director of Football Deco arrived, that has manifested in a number of signings of teenage prospects from across Europe and Africa.

In many cases, that has meant taking a chance on a something of an unknown talent, or names playing at smaller clubs that Barcelona can poach from. The latest target on their radar is one of the foremost talents of his age in the world, Borussia Dortmund’s Samuele Inacio. The 18-year-old is already part of an international tug of war between Italy and Brazil for his allegiances.

🚨 Jan Virgili remains a candidate for the left-wing spot next season. If FC Barcelona want to recover him, they'll have to pay 60% of the price at which Mallorca will value him, which could be around 15 million euros. [@jordicardero] pic.twitter.com/4cYXEQ9Rky — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 1, 2026

Barcelona interested in signing Inacio from Dortmund

The teenage playmaker is on Barcelona’s radar say BILD (via MD), who say that they would be willing to pay a small fee, or sign him on a free next summer when his contract expires. Their information is that Barcelona have been in touch with his agents, proposing that he plays for Barca Atletic, and trains with hte first team. Paris Saint-Germain have also made a similar offer to Inacio.

Dortmund have made contract offer to Inacio

It may well be part of a strategy to drive up the price for Inacio, who has a contract offer on the table form Dortmund. Currently he is earning around €150k per annum, and their latst offer is to increase his wages to €500k per annum, and give him a role in the first team. Fabrizio Romano adds that while the deal is not done, he is on course to renew his contract.

An attacking midfielder, Inacio can also play out wide, and has been capped by Italy’s under-19 side, scoring on his debut. Inacio made his Dortmund debut against Bayern Munich at the end of February. So far he has played four times for Dortmund’s senior side, making his first start against Freiburg last weekend.