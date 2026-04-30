Paris Saint-Germain fearing revenge as Barcelona eye defender

In January, Barcelona were left furious when Dro Fernandez signalled his intention to leave the Catalan club for Paris Saint-Germain. A deal could not be stopped due to the presence of the teenager’s low release clause, and in the end, he made the move to the French capital.

Barcelona and PSG’s institutional relations soured after that moment, although much of the club’s frustration was not with their European counterparts, but with Dro’s agent. Nevertheless, there is a chance that revenge can be enacted in the summer.

Barcelona have consciously sought to add extra quality into La Masia in recent years, and the latest player to arrive could come from PSG. According to Le Parisien (via Sport), the Catalans are keen on signing the 17-year-old defender, whose failure to sign a new contract has angered the Parisiens.

Barcelona sense market opportunity with Boly

Boly’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027, and if he fails to agree a renewal in the coming weeks, the likelihood is that PSG look to cash in now. However, they would not be able to command his true value, which is why Barcelona are hoping to sign him for a reduced price.

PSG rate Boly very highly, with the belief being that he will be one of the best French right-backs in the years to come. Barcelona also see him well, which is why they are hoping to prise him away from the Parc des Princes, especially as he would be an ideal long-term successor for Jules Kounde.

Right-back is an area that Barcelona have concerns about, so if they are able to convince Boly to join, it would be a smart move. For now, PSG will continue their efforts, although the feeling is that a move to Catalonia could be in the offing in the summer.