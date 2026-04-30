Jurgen Klopp open to management return but not to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s hunt for a manager has been meandering on for the past three months since Xabi Alonso was sacked in January after the Spanish Supercup. One name continues to be brought up more than any other, Jurgen Klopp.

The former Liverpool manager has on several occasions moved to cool talk that he could be headed to Real Madrid this summer. Yet with few obvious options at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a known affection from one of President Florentino Perez’s closest advisors, the story has refused to go away. Klopp has insisted that he has no intentions to come out of retirement, sticking to his role as Chief of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Klopp hoping to become German national coach

As per Diario AS, Klopp is not a candidate for the Real Madrid job. Their information is that Klopp would consider ocming out of retirement, but has his heart set on the Germany national team should Julian Nagelsmann vacate the role. The ex-Bayern Munich coach is out of contract after the 2026 World Cup. It is added that Real Madrid are not considering him as an option to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

Alternatives to Jurgen Klopp for Real Madrid

Another detail provided is that a number of the names being mentioned in conjunction with the job at Real Madrid, but a significant proportion of them are the result of offers from agents rather than genuine interest. Among the names that have been mentioned are Didier Deschamps, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri. The name of Unai Emery has also come up this year, but the Aston Villa manager has not been mentioned of late.

It seems that it will be Perez that will lead the recruitment process, which is thought to be the driving factor behind the links to Mourinho. The Benfica boss is reportedly very keen to return to Real Madrid this summer.