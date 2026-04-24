Real Betis host Real Madrid on Friday night at La Cartuja, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CEST. Los Verdiblancos are seeking to maintain their grip on fifth place, and Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are keen to maintain their slim hopes of winning the title by cutting the gap to Barcelona back down to six points. Betis have a five-point advantage over Celta Vigo and Getafe.

Los Blancos suffered a late blow, as Aurelien Tchouameni pulled out of the squad due to muscle discomfort, but the headline was the omission of Dani Ceballos, due to a technical decision rather than a fitness issue. A clear message sent by Arbeloa to the ex-Betis midfielder. They remain back in Madrid with Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Arda Guler. Raul Asencio does get back in time.

Manuel Pellegrini is without Junior Firpo and Angel Ortiz due to injury, but Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez have been passed fit.

Will Dani Carvajal return to the Real Madrid XI?

The main talking point of Arbeloa’s pre-match press conference was the absence of Dani Carvajal from his starting line-ups. The 34-year-old is backed to start again by Diario AS, but MD believe Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue in defence. A new midfield will have to be constructed without Tchouameni, but it seems likely that Brahim Diaz, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham will be in the middle behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Aurelien Tchouameni was predicted to start tonight for #RealMadrid against #RealBetis, but after a late injury, Arbeloa will be forced to reshuffle. Diario AS predict that he will start Dani Carvajal, after denying a rift with his captain. pic.twitter.com/QJPeF4BNDF — Football España (@footballespana_) April 24, 2026

Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen will be in central defence after an injury to Militao, but there is debate over whether Alvaro Carreras or Fran Garcia will be on the left. The former started in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Alaves.

Will Isco play again for Real Betis?

Betis got a much needed three points against Girona earlier in the week, their 3-2 win at Montilivi ending a two-month drought without a league win. It was in part inspired by Isco, who was back on the pitch after 10 months out, and helped set up the winner. The 34-year-old is unlikely to start, but could feature off the bench.

It seems likely that Antony, Ez Abde and Hernandez all start up front, with Sofyan Amrabat and Pablo Fornals in midfield. Marc Roca and Giovani Lo Celso are disputing the other spot with them.