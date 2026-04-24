Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior continue to maintain a public desire for the Brazilian to remain at the club for the long-term future, yet he is now just 13 months and a week away from leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer. Despite reports that a new contract is on the horizon, those have been shot down from the Spanish capital.

Vinicius has been in a stand off with Los Blancos over a new deal for the past 18 months, with his agents keen to ensure that he is on a level with Kylian Mbappe in terms of his compensation. It was reported by Sky Sport DE that there is an agreement in principle between Vinicius and Real Madrid for a new contract, one that would see him commit his future to the club, but remain behind Mbappe in the salary scale.

🚨⏳In the negotiations with Vini Jr. over a new long-term contract, an agreement in principle is in place. Final details still need to be sorted out. What is clear: Kylian Mbappé will remain the top earner in the squad of Real Madrid.@SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lludl1YdE4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2026

‘Distance’ remains in contract talks

Nevertheless, this has been denied in Spain. Ramon Alvarez de Mon has declared that there is still a ‘distance’ between Vinicius and Real Madrid on economic terms, even if both sides are keen to reach a deal. This is backed up by Cadena SER, who say that this is not the case, and the negotiations remain in stasis, as it has for some time now. Vinicius is keen to stay, but as a leader of the side, feels that he believes to be valued higher.

🚨Vinicius y el Real Madrid no tienen un acuerdo de renovación en este momento. Ambas partes quieren entenderse, pero sigue habiendo distancia en lo económico. Sé que voy un poco a contracorriente. pic.twitter.com/7CuQrXJs45 — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) April 24, 2026

Vinicius and Arbeloa declarations of intent

In the past, Alvaro Arbeloa has declared that he hopes that Vinicius remains at the club for a long time, although admitted he was not privy to the situation. For his part, the 25-year-old has claimed that he will renew his Real Madrid deal, but ‘at the right time’. One way or another, time is running out, and Real Madrid are in an increasingly weak negotiating position.