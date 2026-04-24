Getafe manager Jose Bordalas: ‘Hansi Flick should talk about his own team’

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has encouraged Barcelona counterpart Hansi Flick to focus on his own team ahead of their meeting on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum. Los Azulones host Barcelona at 16:15, in a fixture that the Blaugrana often struggle in.

After a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, Getafe are now up to 6th and have staved off relegation fears with six games to go. They are currently on course for a European spot.

“We’ve earned the right not to have to think about the standings, obviously. It’s very important at this stage of the championship,” he told Diario AS.

“We’ve always had a winning mentality, you know me. It’s what I try to instill in my players, not just in competition, but every day. Fortunately, we’ve accumulated a significant number of points and earned the privilege of not having to look at the standings. We were in a really bad position in terms of points and the standings, and now it’s time to try and enjoy this final stretch of the championship.”

Facing Barcelona without Lamine Yamal

On top of facing an in-form Getafe, Barcelona will have to do so without Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, the former ruled out for the rest of the season on Thursday. Bordalas was disppointed with the injury though.

“No relief. As you rightly say, I always want the best players on the pitch, without a doubt, because apart from being a coach, I’m a fan and I want to see the best players on the field. We’ve all been there; you always have players out. Barca has a fantastic squad, one of the best teams in Europe, and they’re leading the league by a comfortable margin over second place, and deservedly so. They’re a great team, and we have to play a very focused game and be at our best if we want to get a good result.”

“I didn’t think anything special. Whenever a player gets injured, I feel bad, whether they’re from my team or any other. I’ve played football myself, and I know what injuries mean. Unfortunately, I had to quit football very young, at 17, due to serious injuries, and I know what it’s like. When a player gets injured, and especially Lamine, I feel very sad for him because the player goes through a really tough time.”

‘Hansi Flick should speak about his own team’

Bordalas was also asked about Getafe’s ability to minimise Barcelona’s impact in recent games.

“We don’t take wind anyone up. We try to compete at our best level and, with the help of our fantastic fans and playing at home, we always try to get good results. We know it’s not easy against rivals of the stature of FC Barcelona.”

🚨 Deco met with Iñaki Ibáñez yesterday, agent of Jon Martín, a centre-back of Real Sociedad. The priority remains Alessandro Bastoni, but Jon Martín's name is gaining weight as an alternative option. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/8sjh5SVLqT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2026

Recently comments had resurfaced that Bordalas had made about Flick. The German manager criticised the officiating and the lack of protection for his players, to which Bordalas responded that those complaints were ‘excuses’. “It’s very easy to be a gentleman when you win, but you have to be one when you lose too.” The Getafe manager was asked about them again.

“I don’t usually make those kinds of statements; you journalists are the ones who bring them up. That was after the last game here at the Coliseum, but that’s history. I have a good relationship with all the coaches, and there’s no problem. The only thing I ask is that not to lose focus; everyone has to think about their own team and not the opponent. That’s what I do, and that’s what all coaches should do: talk about our own team and not about the others.”

🎙️🔵 Bordalás sobre las declaraciones de Laporta y Flick: “Respeto al que respeta. Son excusas cuando no ganas. Cuando ganas el 90% de los partidos es fácil ser un señor, cuando dejas de ganar tienes que ser igual de señor. Ojalá sigamos teniendo esas excusas, será buena señal”. pic.twitter.com/zHS8louWby — Álvaro Canibe (@_Alvarovic) January 24, 2025

Barcelona visit the Coliseum at 16:15 CEST on Saturday, hoping to maintain their nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga. The Blaugrana have not beaten Getafe away since 2019.