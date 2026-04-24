Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is again being mentioned as a candidate to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Every time Real Madrid look set to change manager, Mourinho’s name tends to resurface, but this week it made headlines in Spain that Mourinho had been offered to Los Blancos again.

When asked if he would be at Benfica next season, Mourinho responded to a RTP journalist “And you? Can you guarantee that you’ll be at RTP next year?” That is referenced by Diario AS, who note that Mourinho is currently planning next season with Benfica, and has told his players that he wants to win the league at the Estadio da Luz. He still has a year left on his deal at Benfica, although President Rui Costa plans to see how next season plays out before offering him a new deal. This year is on course for Benfica to finish third behind Porto and Sporting CP.

Mourinho awaiting Real Madrid call

Nevertheless, the release clause that would allow him to join Real Madrid for free expires ten days after their final game of the season (likely the 26th of May), but even if that date does pass, any compensation for the Eagles would be symbolic. AS assure that Mourinho is keen to return to the Bernabeu, and if Real Madrid were to call, then he would likely take the chance to go back to Spanish football.

Are Real Madrid open to Mourinho return?

It is true that the majority of links are coming from Mourinho’s camp. His image was damaged by the handling of Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racist abuse towards Vinicius Junior during the Champions League play-off, and clearly it would be a point of concern with most of the dressing room unimpressed with his behaviour. It is true that President Florentino Perez has always held a special affection for Mourinho, but with the Real Madrid under pressure to make the right choice for the next manager, the Portuguese would represent a risky option.