Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the media that they will analyse their injury issues at the end of the season, following a campaign that has seen their star players dogged by injury issues. He also admitted that Getafe manager Jose Bordalas was right in telling him to focus on his own team, after a war of words two seasons ago.

Getafe represent a major challenge for the Blaugrana, having lost just once at home in three months, at a ground where Barcelona have not won since 2019. Los Azulones have also won seven of their ten games.

“They are defending really good, and over the last ten games, they are second in the table. They have their own philosophy, and what is important is that it is successful. For us it’s important to have the rhythm. If we have the rhythm that is necessary.”

Hansi Flick on Barcelona injury issues

The big talking point in Spain this week has been the injury to Lamine Yamal, which has ruled him out until the end of the season.

“It’s not easy this situation for us, but also for him. I think he’s very focused now. It’s his first muscle injury. He’s motivated. He’s out for us, but for the World Cup, he will be there, and he will come back stronger than he has until now.”

In general, Barcelona have suffered more from injuries this season, and in the past, Flick has hinted that the medical staff and coaching staff needed to find the cause for it.

“We have to analyse everything. We will do that after the season, when we will have time. Where we have to improve. The coaching staff also, what we can do better. And it’s worse than it was. But we have six games left, I’m focused on Getafe, and it will not be easy. We want to win, and we will give everything. We know it’s going to be different to the last game.”

Flick on Bordalas comments – ‘He’s right’

Bordalas gave his press conference before Flick, and commented that the German coach should focus on talking about his own team, and not others as in the past.

“He’s right. Focusing on your own team is the key, he’s right. But sometimes at the end of the game there is a lot of emotions for us too. For the coaches, we are fighting with the players to win the games. I have no problems.”

🚨 Deco met with Iñaki Ibáñez yesterday, agent of Jon Martín, a centre-back of Real Sociedad. The priority remains Alessandro Bastoni, but Jon Martín's name is gaining weight as an alternative option. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/8sjh5SVLqT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2026

Barcelona kick off in the Coliseum at 16:15 CEST against Getafe, and will seek to maintain their nine-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the table. Los Blancos face Real Betis on Friday night.