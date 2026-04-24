Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has claimed that La Liga has a ‘serious problem’ with officials, after his side failed to beat Real Betis at La Cartuja, handing another opportunity to Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the table. Arbeloa was unhappy with the officiating after Hector Bellerin equalised in the final minute.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa called a supposed foul on Ferland Mendy in the build-up to Bellerin’s goal ‘very clear’.

“Yes, for me it’s very clear. It doesn’t take much to destabilise the body at times, and you go to ground. For that, you need to understand football, and there we have a serious problem, above all with the people that have to make these decisions. They don’t know, nor do they understand.”

For fourth time in six games, Real Madrid conceded in stoppage time.

“Another disappointment in the final minutes, which has happened to us many times, and which I don’t think we deserved. We had chances, we had a penalty in the first half, that could have sealed the match.”

‘If we had a clear reason, we’d correct it’ – Arbeloa

Regarding their tendency to concede late on, Arbeloa had no specific explanation.

“If we had a clear reason, we would correct it. And when you have such tight results, these situations can happen, and it’s also true that we’re not having much luck.”

Another talking point was the substitution of Kylian Mbappe, who came off with 10 minutes to go at his own request. Arbeloa was unable to give an update on his fitness.

“I don’t know, no idea. He had discomfort. And we’ll see how he progresses in the coming days.”

‘These decisions have a big effect on the games’

Asked again about the referee, and more specifically a handball appeal in the first half, Arbeloa was adamant the officiating had been decisive.

“For me, it’s a clear penalty, with the hand out, from a Brahim shot. I don’t know what else you could want. And then the last one, when Mendy has won the position, and if they touch you a little, if they grab you. These are all decisions that have a big effect on the game.”

Real Madrid face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium next Sunday night at 21:00 CEST, before El Clasico the following Sunday, again in Barcelona.