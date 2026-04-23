Real Madrid among two Spanish clubs keen on Serie A superstar

Real Madrid have plans to make a number of signings this summer, as they seek to improve their squad following a disappointing season. A new central defender and midfielder are wanted, while they have now been linked with a surprise move for a new winger, which could be linked to the future of Vinicius Junior.

There are 14 months left on Vinicius’ contract at the Bernabeu, and although there is a lot of confidence that he will sign a new deal before the end of the summer, Real Madrid are not wholly confident. Because of this, possible replacements are starting to be lined up, and according to reports in England (via MD), among them is Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Diario AS have added that one other La Liga club is in for Leao, who will be allowed to leave the Rossoneri this summer. Barcelona have previously shown a lot of interest in the Portugal international, and with plans for a new left winger to be signed amid the expected departure of Marcus Rashford, there is a possibility that they could be ones to rival Real Madrid.

Milan have already established Leao asking price

According to the reports, Milan are prepared to let Leao leave if they receive an offer in the region of €70m. Real Madrid would be more than capable of paying this, but if would make little sense for them to do so unless Vinicius leaves, which right now, looks very unlikely to happen this summer.

If/when Leao moves on from Milan this summer, it is expected to end years of speculation over a move to Spanish shores. Barcelona and now Real Madrid have been linked with him for some time, but at this stage, it would be much more likely for him to join a Premier League club, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool having been linked.