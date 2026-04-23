Real Madrid open to selling current starter this summer

Real Madrid will be busy this summer, with the expectation being for changes to be made to the first team squad and coaching staff. The likes of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo Garcia have been strongly linked with moves away, with club bosses increasingly open to making sweeping changes.

Another player that could be on his way out of the Bernabeu is Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been a regular starter in recent weeks due to Thibaut Courtois being sidelined with injury, but beyond the end of this season, his future as a Real Madrid player is starting to look uncertain.

According to MD, Real Madrid are open to facilitating an exit for Lunin, despite the fact that he has another four years remaining on his contract. He has attracted strong interest in the past, so the fact that he will be made available on the market this summer is bound to see clubs take notice.

At 27, Lunin is coming towards an age where he will want to be starting regularly, and should he choose to do this from next season, Real Madrid won’t stand in his way – as long as an acceptable offer comes in. Club bosses believe he is someone that can be upgraded upon, especially when considering their search for Courtois’ long-term successor.

Real Madrid are seeking new goalkeeper

The report claims that goalkeeper is a position that Real Madrid want to address, albeit not as a matter of urgency. 33-year-old Courtois is coming towards the final years of his playing career, and given that he is regularly suffering injury problems, it does make sense for his successor to be thought about.

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid seek to replace Courtois with in the coming years, but one thing for certain is that it won’t be Lunin.