Barcelona took another step closer to retaining the La Liga title after a narrow 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday. The Catalans were made to work for the three points, which were secured by a first half penalty from Lamine Yamal.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick was pleased with how his side managed to secure the win at the Spotify Camp Nou, although he also recognised that they were far from their best.

“We’re happy, we’ve suffered a lot because Celta play very well. The first half was complicated, it was different from what we expected, but the important thing was the three points. In addition, we have had two injuries. We fought together as a team. We can do better because we have quality.”

Flick: Torres goal should have stood

Flick was frustrated at the decision to disallow Ferran Torres’ strike in the second half, which would have made it a more comfortable evening for Barcelona. The forward volleyed home a Pedri cross, but a VAR check found that he was marginally ahead of the last Celta defender.

“I think Ferran’s goal is a goal, it’s not offside and I’d like to have an explanation. In the end, it’s 1-0 and it’s time to focus on the next game.”

Flick addresses Cancelo, Lamine Yamal injuries

The big takeaway from the match was not the result itself, but rather the injuries to Joao Cancelo and Lamine Yamal. The former took a blow to his thigh, while the latter went down holding his hamstring after scoring the only goal of the match. Flick confirmed that more will be known on the issues when tests are done on Thursday.

“We have to see tomorrow, to see what happens. We will see. We have to accept it. It’s not easy, it’s a shame for us. Just like Joao (Cancelo).”