Atletico Madrid’s busy upcoming transfer window continues to simmer underneath the final stages of their season. A new name has been added to the list of targets that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, who is in charge of his first full summer.

It has been revealed by Marca that Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt is one of their top targets for the summer. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer, and has decided to leave Dortmund, thus making him available on a free. They say that Alemany is following developments surrounding his future closely.

🚨🇺🇾 JUST IN: Josema Giménez has started training with the ball.@pascualruizar pic.twitter.com/SQoXPkxCKb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 23, 2026

Brandt could be a Griezmann replacement

The Madrid-based paper go on to say that he is one of the names that Atletico are looking at as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who has confirmed a departure to Major League Soccer and Orlando City this summer. Brandt himself has been heavily linked with a move to MLS this summer, but it seems he will have the chance to stay in Europe.

In addition to Atletico, Champions League opponents Arsenal are also considering a bid for Brandt’s services. The two sides are also competing for Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos this summer.

Brandt: A versatile playmaker

Like Griezmann, Brandt has the virtue of being comfortable playing across the final third. At various points he has operated on both flanks and behind the striker. Although the Frenchman has operated as a centre-forward, it has been some time since Diego Simeone has used him as a lone frontman.

Brandt has scored 11 goals and given three assists in his 40 appearances this season for Dortmund, although he has been in and out of the starting line-up since February. He also has plenty of international experience, with 48 caps for Germany and three goals, although he has not been in the squad since 2023.