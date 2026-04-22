Barcelona took another step closer to the La Liga title on Wednesday, as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 7

Made a fantastic save to deny Ferran Jutgla in the opening minute of the match, as he secured his 13th clean sheet of the season in La Liga.

Jules Kounde – 6

Struggled early on, in what has been the norm for him this season. However, he got better as the game went on.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Solid performance from the teenager, who dealt with everything that came his way.

Gerard Martin – 7.5

Martin has been a revelation in the Barcelona defence this season, and while he is unlikely to retain his starting place beyond the summer, he deserves a prominent squad role. This performance was another standout one on his CV.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Managed only 21 minutes before having to be replaced after taking a blow to his thigh/knee area.

Eric Garcia – 6.5

He played far too deep, which often left Pedri with too much to do – especially in the first half. A late yellow card means he will be suspended for the weekend trip to Getafe.

Pedri – 7.5

Struggled in the first half, but he was much like his normal self in the second – particularly during the minutes when Frenkie de Jong was on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal – 6.5

Barcelona’s best attacking threat in the first half, and his reward was the only goal from the game from a penalty, which he won himself. His injury in the process of scoring is a big concern for the Catalans.

Dani Olmo – 6

Lack effectiveness in the final third. He’s been good in recent weeks, but this was an off-night for Olmo.

Gavi – 6.5

Started on the left wing, but he struggled to have too much of an impact. Taken off at half time.

Ferran Torres – 6

Scored a wonderful volley to make it 2-0, but it was pulled back for a marginal offside. Aside from that, his finishing was poor again.

Substitutes

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Did well after replacing the injured Cancelo, although he was nowhere near his best again.

Roony Bardghji – 7

Tried his best to create things for Barcelona, but his teammates were often not on his wavelength. But with Lamine Yamal expected to be out for an extended period, he has a chance of a real run in the team.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Added much more dynamism to Barcelona in the second half.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

More minutes in the tank for the returning midfielder, whose presence calmed down Pedri.

Marcus Rashford – 6

Brought on as a striker, but tended to drift more on to the left flank.