WATCH: Vinicius apologises after screamer, Kylian Mbappe ends Real Madrid goal drought

Real Madrid are cruising against Alaves in their return to action following their Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, two figures of criticism for Los Blancos in recent months, have given them the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There was some tentative whistling of Real Madrid when they took to the pitch, but nothing like the reception they were given following the Spanish Supercup defeat to Barcelona. There were also instances of individual whistling for both Mbappe and Vinicius.

Mbappe breaks Real Madrid goal drought

Los Blancos took the lead after 32 minutes, with Mbappe picking the ball up in the inside left channel. His deflected shot wrongfooted Antonio Sivera, and crept in at the near post. It was the end of an eight-game goal drought for Mbappe.

Real Madrid lead with the help of a big deflection! ⚪ Kylian Mbappé's shot from distance changes direction and leaves the goalkeeper helpless 😅 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/LA6L9DvxpY — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 21, 2026

Mbappe's shot takes a massive deflection and finds the back of the net 😅 pic.twitter.com/1Ioimz4RPM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 21, 2026

Vinicius apologises to the fans

In the second half, Vinicius doubled the lead after five minutes. Similarly to the first goal, Vinicius was fed in the inside left channel, and from further out, Vinicius whipped the ball into the same corner. After scoring, he put his hands up in a gesture of apology.

Vinicius Jr. apologizing to the fans after scoring 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/otMpzp7xQC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 21, 2026