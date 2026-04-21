Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Vinicius apologises after screamer, Kylian Mbappe ends Real Madrid goal drought

Image via Movistar+

Real Madrid are cruising against Alaves in their return to action following their Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, two figures of criticism for Los Blancos in recent months, have given them the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There was some tentative whistling of Real Madrid when they took to the pitch, but nothing like the reception they were given following the Spanish Supercup defeat to Barcelona. There were also instances of individual whistling for both Mbappe and Vinicius.

Mbappe breaks Real Madrid goal drought

Los Blancos took the lead after 32 minutes, with Mbappe picking the ball up in the inside left channel. His deflected shot wrongfooted Antonio Sivera, and crept in at the near post. It was the end of an eight-game goal drought for Mbappe.

Vinicius apologises to the fans

In the second half, Vinicius doubled the lead after five minutes. Similarly to the first goal, Vinicius was fed in the inside left channel, and from further out, Vinicius whipped the ball into the same corner. After scoring, he put his hands up in a gesture of apology.

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Tags Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

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