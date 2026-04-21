Ratings for every Real Madrid player to feature against Alaves, as Los Blancos secured victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin – 6

Lunin did make an excellent save from Toni Martinez, but it was an unusually shaky performance from the Ukrainian. On two occasions, he parried relatively routine efforts back into the danger zone, and did not look comfortable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

An encouraging performance from Alexander-Arnold, who in the opening hour was one of Real Madrid’s best players. Sharp passes, he was a presence on the right, and was unlucky not be rewarded for one of a pair of fine crosses he put in. Withdrawn after 64 minutes.

Eder Militao – 6.5

A tragic casualty of the game, Militao limped off after 45 minutes. The promising thing is that he it looked precautionary. During the first half, he was made to work more than he might have liked, but his absence was noticed thereafter.

Dean Huijsen – 5

Not particularly noticeable on the ball, which is the thing we always judge him by against a deeper defence. Going the other way, Huijsen did not help the brittle feel to this Real Madrid backline, which struggled to live with Martinez and Lucas Boye.

Alvaro Carreras – 4.5

A return to action for Alvaro Carreras, his first start since struggling against Michael Olise. Alaves wing-back Angel Perez caused him plenty of problems though, and in the opening half, nearly profited from his work against Carreras.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

More promising signs from Bellingham. We’re seeing much less of him in the box, but his movement and sharpness on the ball has been a help to Los Blancos in recent matches. Linked well with Alexander-Arnold, nearly had an assist for Militao.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

Provided the assist for Vinicius’ second, although the Brazilian did most of the work. A game that rather passed Valverde by in midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Not one of the vintage Tchouameni showings from this season. Without a number 10, and with two nines coming from behind him to receive, he couldn’t quite get to grips with Alaves in the way he usually does.

Arda Guler – 6.5

After a brilliant performance in Munich, this was much more low-key from Guler. A couple of really nice passes where you saw his quality, but didn’t impact the rhythm of the game in the way he can.

Kylian Mbappe – 5

Granted he got the goal, but Mbappe really should have scored more. And the goal itself was fortunate. Scuffed an easy chance wide from near the penalty spot after a Vinicius cross, and then through on goal, bizarrely decided to try and lob Antonio Sivera, rather than bear down on goal. Not his finest showing, and looked rather irritable when he was whistled off at the end.

Vinicius Junior – 7.5

Early on he struggled to beat his man, and things were not flowing for him. Yet there’s no doubt he did enough for an assist to Mbappe, and his goal was fantastic. A long way from his best showing, but he made the difference.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger – 5

Looked rusty immediately after coming on, failing to get out to Toni Martinez for a shot off the post. He was part of the general apathetic defending in the late stages, with Real Madrid seemingly unable to clear the ball.

Franco Mastantuono – 5

The Franco Mastantuono that started the season is still in absentia. Short of confidence, one of the early positives was his willingness to be aggressive on the ball and try things, but he needs to find that spirit again.

Dani Carvajal – 6.5

An unremarkable performance from Carvajal, save for one sumptuous ball across the box, which he could have had an assist for.

Eduardo Camavinga – 5

Another player short on confidence, he looked out of sorts again. Alaves hemmed Real Madrid in late on, and Camavinga could neither help them escape the pressure, nor halt the advance of Carles Alena and Ander Guevara.

Brahim Diaz – 7

Very unlucky his curling effort did not hit the back of the net due to a brilliant Nahuel Tenaglia clearance. Brahim does seem to be approaching the player he was under Carlo Ancelotti two seasons ago, even if the production is yet to follow.