Carlo Ancelotti may have ended his Real Madrid managerial career on a disappointing note, but he is still revered at the Bernabeu. The 66-year-old left at the end of last season to make way for the arrival of Xabi Alonso, but he is still following events at his former club.

Ancelotti spoke to Marca this week on a number of topics, and one of which was former club Real Madrid. He admitted that he is still as invested in the club as when he was manager.

“I live quietly because each moment has its stage. I have fantastic memories of the very long period at Real Madrid and an extraordinary affection for the club and for the people who work there. Now I’m in another project and I live it with the same intensity. When they play a game I’m aware, not only to see the Brazilians, but also to see Real Madrid and cheer them on.”

Ancelotti: Real Madrid woes have nothing to do with Mbappe

Ancelotti was also asked about the struggled that Real Madrid have had over the last two seasons. They were expected to continue dominating after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but the Italian believes that their woes have had nothing to do with the former Paris Saint-Germain forward – rather, they had everything to do with those that left in the summer of 2024.

“Football changes with few things and with that the chemistry changes. It’s not just on an environmental level, it’s not just about swapping Kroos for Mbappé. That same year Nacho left, Carvajal was injured and Modric played less. The old generation that had created a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room, which is no longer there, and a new generation of footballers has to come in who have to bring character, personality and example.

“That is not done with a flick of a switch, it takes time. Mbappé’s arrival coincided with two important departures such as Kroos and Nacho, which created a different atmosphere. Mbappé did fantastically, scoring 50 goals or so and the team struggled to win titles because football is about small details and when you change something, it can’t always go well.”

Ancelotti backing Vinicius for “great” 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti spoke again on Vinicius Junior, whom he has high hopes for ahead of this summer’s World Cup, which will be his first as Brazil manager.

“Vinicius has never failed in important games. I don’t remember a semi-final or a quarter-final where Vini failed. It may be that Vinicius got angry in Valencia and left the game, but in important games he has never done so. I’m convinced that he’s going to have a great World Cup if he’s in the squad.”