Barcelona two games away from triggering €2.5m transfer clause

In recent years, Barcelona have been clear that every little helps when it comes to rectifying their financial problems. No amount too small is being spared, and this has been made apparent in a number of cases – the most notable being the club’s request for Robert Lewandowski to stop scoring when he was on course to trigger a clause that would have seen them pay €2.5m to Bayern Munich.

That incident occurred during the 2022-23 season, and since then, Barcelona have significantly improved their finances. €2.5m does not matter as much now as it did then, which is why they may not be too fussed that a similar clause is close to being activated.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona have an agreement with Sevilla that sees them pay €2.5m per season every time that Jules Kounde starts 60% of their matches, and this clause is two matches away from being activated. This has been trigger in each of the Frenchman’s three previous campaigns at the Spotify Camp Nou, and although he is injured now, it’s set to be reached again.

Kounde clause expires at end of next season

Kounde has been ever-present for Barcelona this season, despite a significant drop in form compared to his performances during the 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Catalans secure a domestic treble. This is good for Sevilla – who have their own financial woes – as it should mean another €2.5m in their coffers once the France international returns from injury.

They would receive another €2.5m if Kounde plays 60% of Barcelona’s matches next season too, with the agreement valid for the duration of the 27-year-old’s original contract, which was signed until the summer of 2027 upon his move from Sevilla in 2022.

It’s not ideal for Barcelona to be paying out this €2.5m, given they are closing in on a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. However, they will hope to get there despite this.