Real Madrid have already started drawing up plans for this summer’s transfer window, where they should be busy. It’s no secret that a new central defender is wanted, but also on the agenda is a top-level midfielder.

Midfield is an area that Real Madrid have struggled in over the last 18 months, since Toni Kroos retired from football. Luka Modric’s exit last summer heightened this, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde having struggled to step up their game to the required level.

There is strong interest in Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez, but in recent weeks, Real Madrid appear to have pivoted to another world class option: Vitinha. The Portugal international is very much appreciated within Valdebebas, and according to Diario AS, he is a leading target for the summer.

Real Madrid want Vitinha to push for move

However, it will not be easy for Real Madrid to sign Vitinha, which they are very much aware of. Because of this, senior officials want the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to push to join, which would put pressure on the reigning European champions to enter into negotiations, where it is perceived that they would be at a disadvantage due to having an unhappy player.

In recent years, Real Madrid have often flexed their status when targeting players. They managed to get Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign by telling both players not to sign new contracts at PSG and Liverpool respectively, and they will hope that Vitinha also falls into place.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid go for Vitinha in the summer. He would be a fantastic addition to Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad, but if PSG don’t budge, the likelihood is that other targets will need to be considered by Bernabeu bosses.