Real Madrid join pursuit of 20-year-old Ligue 1 talent on the rise

Real Madrid have shown plenty of faith in the French production line at Clairefontaine over recent years, and another emerging talent has caught their eye. Los Blancos have sent their scouts to watch central defender Jeremy Jacquet on multiple occasions.

Having brought in Raphael Varane to great effect some time ago as a teenager, Real Madrid have continued to pick up some of the most talented players making their way in Ligue 1. Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all attracted big-money investments from Los Blancos, and while Kylian Mbappe arrived as an established star, their pursuit dated back to his teenage years. Two summers ago, they also engaged in a doomed pursuit of Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid scouting Jeremy Jacquet

The latest to make his way onto their radar is Rennes defender Jacquet. RadioMarca report that Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions, and they have come back impressed. In particular, Jacquet’s ability to move the ball forward, be it with the ball at his feet, or with his passing range, has stood out. Jacquet is under contract until 2029, but Los Blancos will no doubt feel they can get a deal done.

Jacquet linked to Arsenal and Saudi Arabia

This is not the first time that Real Madrid have been linked to Jacquet, and in the summer, he also had admirers in Saudi Arabia and at Arsenal. It would be no surprise if Los Blancos face competition for his signature, but they have shown time and again they are not willing to get into bidding wars.

Real Madrid’s ailing centre-back options

As time goes on, it seems increasingly likely Real Madrid will look to get younger in central defence again. Antonio Rudiger has missed a significant chunk of this season, and Eder Militao will do so for the third year in a row. David Alaba appears to be in his final months of the club, and neither Xabi Alonso nor Carlo Ancelotti have shown strong faith in Raul Asencio.