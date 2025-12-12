‘He has to improve to get back into the team’ – Hansi Flick challenges dropped Barcelona star

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has challenged Frenkie de Jong to get back into the starting XI, with Eric Garcia having featured there of late. The Dutchman has been a fixture in midfield for Hansi Flick when fit, but Garcia’s performances in recent weeks have raised questions about perhaps altering his starting status.

De Jong missed two games through illness in the last two weeks, but despite returning to fitness, has not returned to the starting XI.

“Right now, with Eric as a central midfielder, the team has been functioning very well. I want to maintain that stability, although I’m not sure. It’s important that they recover well, and we’ll decide tomorrow. It could be that Eric will play as the number 6.”

‘De Jong needs to improve’ – Hansi Flick

This week Eric Garcia signed a fresh contract with the club until 2031, and has arguably been their most consistent player this season.

“He has a lot of quality in every position. When you have a player like him, you can put him in different positions. That gives us stability, both in defence and in attack. It’s good to have him, and he can also play as a defensive midfielder.”

Asked about de Jong’s lack of minutes, Flick pointed out that it was up to the Dutchman to win back his place.

“We have to focus on the present. We’ve played very well in the last few matches with Cubarsi, Eric, Ferran… Frenkie was ill, the last two days, and this is why. De Jong needs to improve after these days off, and this is normal. The important thing is that we put the best XI on the pitch.”

Competition for places at Barcelona

Flick was also asked to what degree Barcelona’s improvements could be put down to the return of injured players, and with it, more competition for places.

“As a team, as Barca, at such a high level, it’s always important to have a team. I’m happy with all the positions. Having competition among players makes them better because they always have to play at their best. What I’ve seen in recent weeks is incredible, both from Ferran and Lewandowski. I want to see everyone at their level. The level of training is much better now. We have to train at this level; we are Barca.”