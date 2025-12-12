Eric Garcia joins Pedri in message of support for Ronald Araujo

The Barcelona squad have united behind defender Ronald Araujo, who has been given a leave of absence in order to improve his mental health. The Uruguayan defender was heavily criticised following his sending off against Chelsea in the Champions League, and it has seemingly brought the matter to a head.

The Catalan giants have granted their vice-captain indefinite leave in order to deal with the issue, and there is no timeline for his return. Some have even suggested that Araujo may never play for Barcelona again, such is the severity of the issue.

Eric Garcia sends message of support to Araujo

After signing a fresh contract with Barcelona until 2031, fellow defender Eric Garcia used the opportunity to send a message of support to Araujo.

“We miss him, as a player and as a person. He’s a very loved person. We’re waiting for him with open arms. When it comes to your health, everyone deals with it in their own way. I hope that he shows patience, and that he can return as soon as possible. He’s a very important player and we miss him,” Garcia told MD.

“It’s not an easy situation. I want to give him all the support in the world; I’ve already spoken to him about it privately. He’s one of the family, we love him very much and we need him both on and off the pitch. These things happen; mistakes happen on and off the field. We all make mistakes, and we need him because, for me, he’s like a brother. I love him very much and I hope he’s back with us as soon as possible, when he’s well.”

Pedri sent Araujo public encouragement after Eintracht Frankfurt win

Garcia has followed in the footsteps of Pedri Gonzalez, who took the opportunity to send his own message of support. Manager Hansi Flick has referred to it as a private matter, and was reluctant to be drawn further.

Eric García: "I have always believed that I could be a starter. I'm enjoying it. But if one day the coach doesn't put me on, I will continue to believe in myself." @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2025

Eric Garcia: Future Barcelona captain?

During his presentation, Garcia explained that prior to recent years, he was very much a central defender, having become Hansi Flick’s go-to to fill in at various positions. Garcia also assured that he had made it clear to his agent that regardless of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, he was keen to renew with Barcelona.

Given his increasing importance in the Barcelona side, it was put to him that he could become a captain some day, having worn the armband during his time in the youth ranks.

“I’ve always been a captain internally; I like to help my teammates when they’re going through a tough time, both on and off the pitch. The coaches have always trusted me in this regard. It’s something that comes naturally.”

“It’s not a goal; it’s something that comes naturally. Setting it as a goal wouldn’t be a good idea.”