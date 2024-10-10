Barcelona starlet confirmed to have €100m release clause

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

During the summer, Barcelona only signed Dani Olmo as a first team player. However, there was one other addition to the first team: Pau Victor. The 22-year-old had been on loan with Barca Atletic last season, but after impressing there, he joined on a permanent basis from Girona – and was ultimately promoted to the first team.

Victor impressed during pre-season, and he has been treated to minutes here and there during the campaign. Barcelona value him highly, which is why the release clause in his contract has been set at €100m, as confirmed by MD.

Barcelona never specified Pau Víctor's release clause, but it's €100m. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 10, 2024

Details of Victor’s release clause were not released by Barcelona upon his arrival, but now it has come to be known. There’s no doubt that anyone would come close to paying that figure at this stage, but it does add extra security for the Catalans – which is needed, following the case of Marc Guiu in the summer.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images