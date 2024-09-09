Why Newcastle United did not pursue Spain forward this summer

Barcelona were very much open to offers for a significant portion of their squad this summer, as they faced a serious struggle to register star signing Dani Olmo. Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Vitor Roque were regularly linked with an exit, but Ferran Torres much less so.

The Spain international, who scores at a better rate than Fernando Torres and David Villa for La Roja, was linked with Newcastle United on multiple occasions, although in every instance, those were denied.

Barcelona's 8 buy-back options. @jbatalla7 – Óscar Mingueza (€9m)

– Estanis Pedrola (€7m)

– Nico González (€30m)

– Francisco Trincão (€20m)

– Ez Abde (€20m)

– Mikayil Faye (€25m)

– Riqui Puig (€10m)

– Carles Aleñá (€10m). — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2024

Matteo Moretto has revealed on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that he has no confirmation that Newcastle even enquired about Torres, but has explained that there was no serious interest in the summer for the 24-year-old. The chief reason was that Torres was adamant about staying at the club, and at no point considered anything else. Anyone who was looking to sign him would have been told exactly that.

Most clubs tend to first sound out the agents of players to gauge the interest in a move before proceeding to find out the potential terms of a deal from their club, or asking their agents to do so. In Torres’ case, it looks like he did not even entertain the idea.