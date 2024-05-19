Napoli interested in 22-year-old Real Madrid defender this summer

Real Madrid look as if they will have to plug the hole left by veteran defender Nacho Fernandez this summer, and they already have someone in mind to do so. After a strong loan showing at Alaves this season, Rafa Marin appears to be headed back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old has also been linked to Napoli in recent days though, as they look to strengthen at the back this summer. Matteo Moretto has told Football España that Giovanni Manna, who is to become Napoli’s sporting director this summer, is a fan of his, and that Napoli have been to see Marin in person. However they may have their work cut out trying to coax him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as Marin is fully focused on being part of the Real Madrid first team next season for the first time.

Naturally, the right offer might be able to tempt Los Blancos’ hand, but unless the asking price for Leny Yoro comes down, their main central defensive target, it seems unlikely they would deal Marin this summer. Marin has played 32 of Alaves’ 37 Liga games this season, sitting out four, earning a suspension for another, and starting 27 of those games.