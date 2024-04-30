Lightning strikes Rayo Vallecano journey home from Villarreal match

Rayo Vallecano probably wanted to get home swiftly from their 3-0 defeat to Villarreal on Sunday evening, but their journey home was delayed by another ‘rayo’.

The word in Spanish means lightning or a bolt [of lightning], and as they prepared to head back to Madrid, their plane was struck by a bolt of lightning, as per Diario AS. The plane left out of use for the evening, and Rayo were forced to search for alternative transport. While they found a bus, it took them several hours to locate a driver, eventually arriving back in Vallecas late that night.

As per the report, this is not the first time it has happened this season either. At the beginning of April after a 0-0 draw on the 31st of March with Celta Vigo, but the same thing happened in Galicia, leaving the side stranded. A much longer drive, Rayo ended up staying the night on the Galician coast before finding transport home the following day.