Carlo Ancelotti opts for experience in Real Madrid’s line-up for Bayern Munich showdown

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced his starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The big news is that Nacho Fernandez starts in the centre of defence, alongside Antonio Rudiger – they will both be tasked with shutting down Harry Kane.

Nacho’s inclusion means that Eder Militao doesn’t start, as expected. The Brazilian completed 90 minutes against Real Sociedad only four days ago, so Ancelotti has opted not to throw him in against Bayern, as his return to match sharpness continues. With Aurelien Tchouameni also not selected in defence, and playing in his natural defensive midfield position, it means that Eduardo Camavinga is benched.

Thibaut Courtois is named among the Real Madrid substitutes by Ancelotti, with the Belgian goalkeeper included in his first matchday squad of the season after back-to-back knee injuries. Andriy Lunin may be preferred in Munich, by Courtois has a chance of playing in the return leg next week.