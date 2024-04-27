Atletico Madrid gain vital Champions League edge over Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid have secured a crucial boost in the La Liga top four race with a key 3-1 win over rivals Athletic Club.

Los Rojiblancos end the weekend with a six point lead over their Basque visitors with five games left to play in the domestic campaign.

Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid before racist chanting from the home fans towards Nico Williams forced a two minute stoppage.

Atleti score the opener! 🔴⚪ Rodrigo De Paul's deflected shot finds the Athletic Club net to make it 1-0 💫 pic.twitter.com/6s1Sx5vTOP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 27, 2024

Williams produced a perfect response as he equalised before the break to level the contest.

Angel Correa’s snap shot put the home side back in front at the start of the second period and he was denied a third late on.

🎙️ "Ángel Correa strikes!" The Atleti player makes a run through the middle and is found by a great Koke pass before finishing to make it 2-1 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/JFTGkAnwOI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 27, 2024

Atletico Madrid finally wrapped up victory in the final stages as Samuel Lino’s effort came back off the post and was deflected home by Unai Simon.

Games against teams battling relegation are on the horizon for Atletico Madrid but they remain on course to maintain their fine Champions League qualifying record under Diego Simeone.

