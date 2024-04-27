Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

(WATCH) Nico Williams makes anti racism statement after equaliser at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are level at half time in their key La Liga clash with Athletic Club with Nico Williams the focus in the Spanish capital.

Both sides are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification with tonight’s clash effectively a top four direct scrap.

Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul got the ball rolling for the hosts early on but the visitors responded before the break.

However, the main focus once again this season centred on racist abuse directed from the stands towards a player with Williams the target.

The match officials stopped the game for two minutes with anti racist messages announced over the stadium tannoy at the Estadio Metropolitano.

After the game restarted, Williams produced a crucial finish from close range, to level the contest.

Williams immediately celebrated in front of the home fans by pointing to his skin in a clear reaction against the disgusting abuse he was subjected to earlier in the game.

