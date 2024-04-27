Atletico Madrid are level at half time in their key La Liga clash with Athletic Club with Nico Williams the focus in the Spanish capital.

Both sides are battling for UEFA Champions League qualification with tonight’s clash effectively a top four direct scrap.

Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul got the ball rolling for the hosts early on but the visitors responded before the break.

Atleti score the opener! 🔴⚪ Rodrigo De Paul's deflected shot finds the Athletic Club net to make it 1-0 💫 pic.twitter.com/6s1Sx5vTOP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 27, 2024

However, the main focus once again this season centred on racist abuse directed from the stands towards a player with Williams the target.

The match officials stopped the game for two minutes with anti racist messages announced over the stadium tannoy at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The game had to be stopped for 2 minutes due to racist insults from Atleti ‘fans’ directed towards Nico Williams. Absolutely disgusting. Racism has no place in football. 🤮 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 27, 2024

After the game restarted, Williams produced a crucial finish from close range, to level the contest.

Nico Williams with the equaliser! 🦁 The Athletic Club man nets and directs his celebration towards the Atleti fans The game was stopped previous to this for alleged abuse directed at the player pic.twitter.com/rXGJC871g9 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 27, 2024

Williams immediately celebrated in front of the home fans by pointing to his skin in a clear reaction against the disgusting abuse he was subjected to earlier in the game.

⏱️ Minuto 38: Se para el partido por insultos racistas a Nico Williams

⏱️ Minuto 45: Gol de Nico Williams ✊🏿 @willliamsssnico pic.twitter.com/Z4lHbK8gQB — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 27, 2024

Images via Getty Images