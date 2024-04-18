Champions League hero wants assurances from Real Madrid before committing to new contract

Real Madrid are very keen to agree a new contract with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the coming weeks. The Ukrainian international has been in excellent form since taking over as number one from Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back-end of 2023, and that continued on Wednesday when he was Los Blancos’ penalty shoot-out hero against Manchester City.

A renewal has already been offered to Lunin, but as reported by Sport, he is unconvinced about signing at this stage. Before he commits to staying beyond 2025, when his current deal expires, he wants sporting guarantees from Real Madrid.

Lunin wants to be promised that he will be allowed to compete with Thibaut Courtois next season, when the Belgian ‘keeper returns from a knee injury. He is expected to be second-choice behind Courtois, but he does not want to be ostracised again, and wants to have equal opportunities to be the number one.

There’s no doubt that Lunin has shown himself deserving to be number one, and if Courtois wasn’t one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he’d probably start next season in that role. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid, and Carlo Ancelotti, are open to accepting his demands.