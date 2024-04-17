Carlo Ancelotti leaves out Eder Militao for Real Madrid’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting line-up for Wednesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ten of the 11 positions were all-but secured for the match, with the only unknown being – much like last week – about who would partner Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence. For the first leg, Aurelien Tchouameni was preferred to Nacho Fernandez, but the French international is suspended for the match in Manchester.

It means that it would be Nacho or Eder Militao to partner Rudiger. The latter is undoubtedly the better option, but Ancelotti has been taking things slow after his return from an ACL tear. He has opted again to take no chances, with Nacho given the nod against Man City.

Militao is on the bench, and can be called upon if required. Real Madrid may do so if they are defending a lead, which is what they will be hoping to do successfully in their search to reach the semi-final stage.