Borussia Dortmund hotshot ruled out of Atletico Madrid showdown

Borussia Dortmund have suffered a major injury setback ahead of facing Atletico Madrid next week.

The Bundesliga side snatched a vital late goal in Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg as Sebastien Haller came off the bench to score.

Haller’s intervention was vital for Borussia Dortmund, as the substitute reduced the deficit, and secured a 2-1 loss in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos still hold a key edge ahead of the return game but Haller’s goal has complicated things for the Spanish side.

However, as per the latest update from Diario AS, Haller will now miss out on the second leg meeting, after suffering an injury in the 2-1 league weekend win away at rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund are yet to confirm an update on Haller’s fitness, but the current picture looks bleak, and he could potentially miss the remainder of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen now confirmed as Bundesliga champions.