Hellish three minutes costs Atletico Madrid as Borussia Dortmund progress in Champions League

Atletico Madrid have exited this season’s Champions League after losing out in a classic quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund. The match finished 4-2 on the night at Signal Iduma Park, which ensured a 5-4 aggregate victory for the Bundesliga side.

Two goals in five minutes inside the first half saw Dortmund go from 2-1 down in the tie to 3-2 up. Julian Brandt scored the opener on the night, before Ian Maatsen fired home after poor defending from Atleti.

Diego Simeone made three changes at half time, and it paid dividends immediately. An own goal from Mats Hummels made it 2-1, before Angel Correa equalised on the night just after the hour mark.

However, two goals in three minutes dealt the decisive blow for Dortmund. Niklas Fullkrug levelled the tie on 71 minutes, before Marcel Sabitzer scored the winner soon after, booking their place in the last four.

Ultimately, it is a very disappointing night for Atletico Madrid. Simeone will be furious, and he can point to last week’s match, only a one-goal victory, as their downfall over the two legs.