WATCH: Own goal bring Atletico Madrid back level on aggregate with Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid were staring down the barrel of exiting this season’s Champions League, having trailed 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduma Park (3-2 aggregate). Diego Simeone opted to make three changes at the interval, and it’s worked a treat so far, as they’ve now scored four minutes into the second period.

Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen got the goals for Dortmund in the first half, which put them ahead in the tie. It’s another player for the hosts that has scored the night’s third goal, with Mats Hummels turning the ball into the back of his own net to make it 2-1.

It’s a massive boost for Atletico Madrid to now be back on level terms in this tie. They would have been rocked in the first half, but now, they have the momentum after scoring so early into the second period. At this stage, we are on for extra time and penalties.