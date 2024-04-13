Arsenal star sad to end La Liga loan spell at Real Sociedad

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has admitted he will be sad to leave Real Sociedad this summer.

The Scotland international joined La Real on a season long loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign after seeing his first team opportunities reduced at the Emirates Stadium.

However, injuries and a lack of consistency have disrupted his time in Basque Country, ahead of a key career decision in the coming months.

Real Sociedad will not be taking up their option to sign him permanently and he is unlikely to force his way back in at Arsenal.

An exit to another Premier League side, or a return to former side Celtic, have been mooted, but Tierney views his time in Spain as a missed chance.

“I don’t speak as much Spanish as I would like. It’s very difficult to learn and you need to be consistent for three or four days a week, but I have learned a different style of football and a different culture”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I’m living an incredible experience, which I’m enjoying. It’s sad there is so little left with only six or seven weeks until the season ends.”

Real Sociedad are set to miss out on a top four finish, and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, but they are on course to reach the UEFA Europa League.