Over 3,000 Spanish police to take to streets amid Islamic State threat for Champions League games

There is set to be no change to the preparations of the Champions League matches in the Spanish capital this week, as Real Madrid host Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund. That is despite authorities receiving a communication of Islamic State that they will look to target the games with acts of terrorism.

Pablo Gavi will travel to Paris to support the team. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/kaOquLLMPA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2024

IS put out a graphic insinuating that all four of the Champions League quarter-finals in France, Spain and England would be targeted, but after a security meeting on Tuesday morning, the terrorist threat level in Spain was maintained at four, with five being the highest, as per Marca. over 3,000 police officers will be on the streets in Madrid for the occasion, and intelligence has been asked to be extra vigilant.

🚨 ISIS are threatening attacks on the stadiums hosting the Champions League quarter-finals this week, including the Metropolitano. [@OndaCero_es via @theMadridZone] pic.twitter.com/U6UkLTr6jj — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 8, 2024

The report goes on to state that authorities across Europe were on high alert for high-profile sporting events this year, with the Euros taking place in Germany, and the Olympics in Paris this summer. It is also common, according to the authorities, for terrorist activity or threats to increase after the end of Ramadan, which ends at sundown on Tuesday the ninth of April.