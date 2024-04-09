Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Over 3,000 Spanish police to take to streets amid Islamic State threat for Champions League games

There is set to be no change to the preparations of the Champions League matches in the Spanish capital this week, as Real Madrid host Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund. That is despite authorities receiving a communication of Islamic State that they will look to target the games with acts of terrorism.

IS put out a graphic insinuating that all four of the Champions League quarter-finals in France, Spain and England would be targeted, but after a security meeting on Tuesday morning, the terrorist threat level in Spain was maintained at four, with five being the highest, as per Marca. over 3,000 police officers will be on the streets in Madrid for the occasion, and intelligence has been asked to be extra vigilant.

The report goes on to state that authorities across Europe were on high alert for high-profile sporting events this year, with the Euros taking place in Germany, and the Olympics in Paris this summer. It is also common, according to the authorities, for terrorist activity or threats to increase after the end of Ramadan, which ends at sundown on Tuesday the ninth of April.

