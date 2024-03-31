Real Madrid star considering his future ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid have been one of the worst-affected teams in La Liga this season when it comes to injuries, but somehow, they managed to play through that crisis period without skipping a beat. Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain top of La Liga with a five-point advantage, which could become eight if they defeat Athletic Club on Sunday evening.

Between December and January, Los Blancos were without Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, which led to Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric being a settled midfield core for Ancelotti. He tended to rely on these three, which left Dani Ceballos out in the cold, despite him being available throughout.

It’s been a difficult season for Ceballos, who has started just four matches across all competitions this season. He does not appear to be in Ancelotti’s plans for now and going forward, which has led to him to consider leaving Real Madrid in the summer in search for regular football, as per Marca.

Ceballos only signed a new three-year contract at the end of last season, but it does not seem to be that Ancelotti favours him very much. It will be interesting to see whether he does move on, and if so, it would allow Real Madrid to generate some income.