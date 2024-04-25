More Jorge Mendes issues for Real Madrid – agent to meet with chief to discuss exit for 17-year-old gem

As has been reported in recent months, it looks as if Real Madrid academy starlet Paulo Iago is heading for the exit door this summer. The 17-year-old playmaker has fallen out of favour with Alvaro Arbeloa, and believes he has no chance of reaching the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The young signings and the fate of Arda Guler – just two years older than Iago – have convinced him that his future lies elsewhere. Iago was playing two years ahead of his age group in the under-19s for Alvaro Arbeloa, but after the under-17 World Cup in November, Iago lost his place in the side and began considering other options. Despite being reinstated to the team after Los Blancos conceded the league title to Atletico Madrid, it has come too late.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid General Manager will meet with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss an exit this summer, with Italian, English and German sides interested in the precocious midfielder. Mendes had become persona non grata at Madrid in recent years, but Iago, who renewed his deal until 2025 last year instead of taking another offer abroad, decided to go with the Portuguese.

The Madrid-based paper say that his future is likely to lie abroad, even if Sanchez tries to persuade him to stay. Iago is a Real Madrid fan, but wants to advance his career, and a number of sides are keen to sign one of the best talents at Valdebebas.

Iago is a regular for the Spain underage sides, and has 8 appearances with the under-17s, scoring goals in the process. There had been some suggestion that Barcelona might make a move for him – he had drawn comparisons with Lamine Yamal until this season – but to relief of Madridistas, it seems Mendes will present offers from elsewhere.