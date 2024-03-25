Real Madrid veteran wants assurances on role before signing new contract

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez is part of the furniture at the Santiago Bernabeu these days, as he approaches a decade in the first team, having come through the academy and then been bought back from Espanyol. However he will not be content just to warm the bench next season.

The 32-year-old is of the age where Los Blancos will only offer him a one-year deal, which is expected to be offered to him again at the end of the season. He has been the back-up to Dani Carvajal for some time, after starting his career as a winger, and would no doubt continue to be if he were to stay.

However Matteo Moretto has told Caught Offside that Vazquez wants assurances that he would continue to get game time where possible next season, something he has not lacked due to the injuries suffered by Carvajal in recent years, and the rest of the defence this season.

If all of Real Madrid’s central defenders were fit, then Nacho Fernandez could well be used as a right-back on occasion, while there is also talk that Los Blancos might look to bring in Dani Carvajal’s successor at some point. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to be that player, but others such as Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez have also been linked in the last few months.