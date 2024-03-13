Barcelona director leaves door open to Xavi Hernandez continuing next season after Napoli win

Barcelona Vice-President Rafael Yuste has again left the door open for Xavi Hernandez to fulfil his contract next season, in spite of his announcement that he would be leaving in the summer. Xavi was in danger of the sack after a humbling defeat to Villarreal at Montjuic in January, when Xavi shocked not only the world but also the board and President Joan Laporta by announcing his resignation.

"People didn't believe me, they said I was going to lose the dressing room, that they wouldn't take a step forward. We have received a lot of unfair criticism." Xavi Hernandez felt justified to announce his exit in the summer last night. #FCBarcelona (Sport) pic.twitter.com/uy9nxEwUhK — Football España (@footballespana_) March 13, 2024

Since, Barcelona haven’t exactly gone from strength to strength, still remaining eight points removed from Real Madrid at the top of the table, despite Los Blancos drawing three of their last six matches. He has ended Barcelona’s run of four years without seeing a Champions League quarter-final though, after beating Napoli 3-1.

Xavi: "Fermín's sub is because I think he was tired and we no longer had the pause on the opposing half, we did not have control. We put Gündogan and Sergi Roberto behind Lobotka's back and we regained the balance." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 12, 2024

After the match, Yuste was coy on the possibility of Xavi perhaps reversing his decision, as per Sport.

“I respect his decision. He knows what I think, let’s see what happens. I really like Xavi Hernandez.”

Xavi was naturally asked about his future again after the match, but gave little away.

“Nothing changes. There’s too much emotion. Calm. Step by Step”.

In the final moments of the match, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys rang out with Xai’s name. Before Barcelona blew their chance to close the gap on Real Madrid against Athletic Club, there was more talk of Xavi potentially remaining at the club, and Sporting Director Deco admitted that they would consider it if Xavi was open to changing his mind.